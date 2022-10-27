HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two boys who were last seen in Harrisburg.

Police are searching for boys Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4, who were last seen at 5 a.m. on Oct. 27 and were forced into a vehicle in the 2000 block of Holly, Harrisburg City.

The vehicle was being driven by Kenneth Smiley, a man who is 39 years old, 5-feet-5, and 180 pounds, according to police.

Police say Smiley and the two children are traveling in a 2008 black Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania plate LMJ5478.

Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone who sees these people should call 911.