DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The weather didn’t stop the Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9’s Christmas Drive today at the Colonial Park Mall.

The Pennsylvania State Fraternal Order of Police and Lower Paxton Township Police teamed up to collect donated toys and food. Those items go to families of Midstate officers who were killed or severely wounded in the line of duty, including officers who are serving overseas on active duty.

“It was wet out people still brought their exotics out. They came here with their regular, daily cars and they all gathered for an awesome event to be able to provide for others,” K9 Chase’s handler Officer Mike Elezvoic said.

Organizers thank all those who came out to the event on Sunday.