HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg.

Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.

Some of the activities included historic demonstrations, musical entertainment, arts and crafts, and plenty of food options.

Guests also got to see an old fire engine and many other antique cars. abc27 was a media sponsor for the event.