HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg.

This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture.

This year’s event will run until Monday and features dozens of food trucks, musical acts, vendors and for the first time, a laser light show.

“Every single year there’s new vendors, new performers, new activities. So, if you’ve come in the past, you still have to come out and if you don’t come this year, there’s still reason to come next year,” Olivia Sorensen who is the coordinator for the event, said.

The laser light show is happening on City Island Saturday 8:15 p.m. Event coordinators have said the best viewing spot for it is along Riverfront Park.