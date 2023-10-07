DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Swatara Lions Club in Dauphin County kicked off its annual food drive today.

It happens every Saturday in October from 8 a.m. until noon at the Lions building in Shop Gardens in Lower Swatara Township.

The club collects non-perishable items for the Middletown food bank that goes to families in need ahead of the holidays

“We know that there are people here and in surrounding areas that are in need of food,” said Gordie Seiber, Lions Club Board of Directors. “We like to make sure that folks have the products and things they need so they can live a better life and have a healthier life.”

