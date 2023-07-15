HARRISBURG, Pa/. (WHTM) — A national Muslim convention is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic. This is the 13th year for the Jalsa Salana Convention in Harrisburg.

It brings together about 10,000 Muslims from around the United States for a weekend of prayer and community service.

The theme for this year is how to unlock peace.

“The Jalsa’s really about connection with members of our community, brothers and sisters who are scattered around the country. It’s about the rejuvenation of the spirit. In Islam, there’s an emphasis on community,” National Spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslum Community Harris Zafar said.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the convention has a guest speaker event and reception open to the public. Organizers hope people come and learn more about their Muslim neighbors.