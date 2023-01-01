HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th Annual Humane Society Penguin Plunge took place at the Beach Club on City Island on Sunday, Jan 1.

Event participants help to raise money to support the homeless animals of Central Pennsylvania. Then, they come together on New Year’s Day to plunge into the icy cold Susquehanna River.

For some participants, this has become an annual tradition.

“It’s become a new tradition. I had some buddies here that invited us to help out the Humane Society,” participant Eric Schott said.

In addition to the plunge, the event featured a pre-plunge chill-out zone with food, drinks, activities, and a place to stay warm before the big event.