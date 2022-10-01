HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s was held on City Island in Harrisburg on Saturday.

The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundred of walkers and teams to the event each year.

More than six million Americans are living with the disease. Here in Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000 people living with Alzheimer’s

“It’s important, it affects so many people, especially here in Pennsylvania alone and it’s just a time for us to come together, raise that awareness and raise funds for one day to find a cure,” Walk Manager Brianne Grieb said.

Organizers said over 500 people were registered for the walk.

