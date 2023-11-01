DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)- Artificial intelligence will soon be implemented in a busy corridor in Lower Paxton and Susquehanna Townships.

“We heard complaints and concerns from residents for years about traffic on Route 39 or, as we know it, Linglestown road,” said Lowman Henry, chairman of Lower Paxton Township Board of Supervisors.

Roughly 18,000 motorists use Linglestown Road each day. Township officials partnered to get $1.2 million in grant money for a new traffic system called Moivision Surtac Adaptive Signlas. The technology was developed by a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University and aims to improve traffic flow.

The technology will be installed at 12 traffic signals in a three-mile stretch between Fargreen Road and Patton Road.

“It will actually allow all of the signals to talk to each other, and it will calculate traffic volume, the trajectory, the cars, and it will even overlay weather conditions and then communicate it to all 12 of the traffic signals to have the traffic flow smooth out,” said Henry.

Installation for the technology is slated for late 2024. Officials say there will be minimal traffic disruptions.