HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others.

The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Today we decided we would be in the spirit of Dr. King by honoring those unsung heroes in our community that make a difference every day. In the spirit of Dr. King, these are the people who don’t look for accolades or press they just do the work. So, we’re so happy to be able to honor 10 people from our community who are truly worthy, Director Nathaniel Gadsden said.

Those honored on Sunday were writers, pastors, community activists, and entrepreneurs that give back to the Harrisburg area.