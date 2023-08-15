HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local nonprofit, All You Can Inc, is partnering with Renewal by Andersen, iHeart Radio, and The Latino Connection to hold their annual back-to-school supply giveaway later this month.

The event will be held on August 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at 522 S 22nd Street in Harrisburg.

The goal of the fair is to bring resources to the greater Harrisburg area, including school supplies, book bags, food, and more.

There will also be games, live entertainment, vendors, and more for visitors to enjoy.

Entry is free but families must be registered for the event. Pre-registration is open until August 25. You can find the link to register by visiting All You Can Inc’s Facebook page or clicking here.

Eventbrite tickets must be available with an ID to be scanned at registration.

The event will run as supplies last. Children must accompany adults to receive book bags and school supplies.