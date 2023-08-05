HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A back-to-school giveaway was held in Harrisburg on Saturday.

It is part of the second annual Community Day Event which was hosted by the Harrisburg Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The committee partnered with multiple other organizations and vendors, all providing attendees with free backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits.

“We know from parents and teachers that children have to have the supplies they need in order to be successful in the classroom, so our job is to help out as much as we can to make sure that we provide bookbags, pencils, paper — all kinds of supplies that they need for the classroom,” Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Chapter President Merry-Grace Majors said.

The day also featured much different food as well as a DJ.