DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery at a Harrisburg gas station in May, state police say.

According to the charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Luke Boyer, 39, of Berks County, is accused of robbing the VP Racing Fuels gas station at gunpoint and even shooting a round from the firearm inside the store.

Internet records and Geofence, a method that uses GPS and cell phone data to track movements, were used to help identify Boyer as one of the alleged robbers, the criminal complaint states.

Just after 10:30 p.m., PSP got a report that the gas station, located along E Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township, was robbed by two people and that one of them even shot a gun.

According to troopers, a spent casing and a round were found behind the counter, and on surveillance video during the investigation troopers say they saw a muzzle flash from the gun.

Troopers say the employee reported that after they arrived one of the robbers, identified to be Boyer, pointed a gun at him while he was counting cash. Boyer then allegedly jumped over the counter and held the clerk while the other robber demanded to know where the “casino money” was, according to the complaint.

About $3,600 was stolen during the robbery, according to troopers. There was $3000 in a money bag and the $600 that the clerk was counting.

A taser was used multiple times on the worker, during the robbery, before the duo ran outside to a vehicle in a dark part of the parking lot that then took off towards E Harrisburg Pike.

The car was found to be a red Dodge Magnum when state police were given more video footage and could see it driving around gas pumps and then leaving from the same spot the duo ran to in the parking lot.

There are also three armed robberies in Schuylkill County that Boyer was tied to, and state police say that the gun, which was discovered to be stolen, used in the robbery was found at his apartment along with the Dodge.

Boyer faces numerous charges that include robbery, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and prohibited possession of a firearm. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of theft and terroristic threats.

Boyer is currently locked up in Berks County Prison on other robbery charges, according to online court documents. His bail is set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.

No charges have been filed against the other person involved in the armed robbery by PSP as of Friday.