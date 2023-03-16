HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Beer and a bloody mary is a staple for Austin 3:16 day!
abc27 has created a list of the highest-rated bars in the Harrisburg area, according to Yelp.
- The Sturges Speakeasy
- Located at 400 Forster St in Harrisburg, The Sturges Speakeasy has 247 reviews with a total of four stars! With over 50 choices of beer, this speakeasy will have you feeling like Stone Cold Steve Austin in no time.
- Zeroday Brewing
- Located at 925 N 3rd St in Harrisburg, Zeroday Brewing has 104 reviews with a total of four stars. Want to keep the beer local? This brewing company currently has 18 beers on the menu.
- McGrath’s Pub
- Located at 202 Locust St in Harrisburg, McGrath’s Pub has 197 reviews with a total of four stars. This pub offers 62 types of beer from all across the world, including Ireland!
- P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant
- Located at 3882 Union Deposit Rd in Harrisburg, PJ Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant has 65 reviews with a total of five stars. With over 60 beer options and a seasonal cocktail menu, this pub will have you asking for one beer, two beers, and a bloody mary.
- The Millworks
- Located at 340 Verbeke St in Harrisburg, The Millworks has 966 reviews with a total of four and a half stars. This brewery offers 10 of its own types of beers.
- Dead Lightning Still Works
- Located on 311 Bridge St in New Cumberland, Dead Lightning Still Works has 18 reviews with a total of five. stars If you want to stick with Pennsylvania beer companies this bar will hook you up with nearly 20 beers made locally.
- Underdog Sports Bar & Grill
- Located at 3100 Paxton St in Harrisburg, Underdog Sports Bar & Grill has 147 reviews with a total of three stars. Whether you like bottled or draft beer this menu is full of them.
- Cork & Fork
- Located on 200 State St in Harrisburg, Cork & Fork has 497 reviews with a total of four stars! If beer isn’t the way you want to Celebrate Austin 3:16-day Cork & Fork offers wine and beer.
- Federal Taphouse
- Located at 234 N 2nd St in Harrisburg, Federal Taphouse has 181 reviews with a total of three stars. Beer and sandwiches always go together for Austin 3:16 day.
- The Watershed Pub
- Located at 2129 Market St in Camp Hill, The Watershed Pub has 72 reviews with a total of four stars. Light, Lager, or IPA this pub has all your favorites in one place.