HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is known for being Pennsylvania’s capital city. It is full of plenty of things to do in and around the Harrisburg area. Whether it is visiting some of the historical sites or visiting locations throughout the area.
Another thing Harrisburg is known for is its dining locations. There are plenty of choices around the city.
Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Harrisburg, according to TripAdvisor.
10. Cafe Fresco Center City
- Address: 211 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 211
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
9. Gilligans Bar and Grill
- Address: 987 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 642
- Rating: 4 out of 5
- Website
8. The Melting Pot
- Address: 3350 Paxton St, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 261
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
7. Harvest Seasonal Grill – Harrisburg
- Address: 2625 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 578 reviews
- Rating: 4 out of 5
- Website
6. El Sol Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 18 S 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 440
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
5. O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen
- Address: 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 518
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
4. Vino Italian Restaurant
- Address: 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 197
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Facebook Page
3. The Millworks
- Address: 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 601
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
2. Home 231
- Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 451
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website
1. Gabriella Italian Ristorante
- Address: 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Reviews: 548
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Website