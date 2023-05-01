HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is known for being Pennsylvania’s capital city. It is full of plenty of things to do in and around the Harrisburg area. Whether it is visiting some of the historical sites or visiting locations throughout the area.

Another thing Harrisburg is known for is its dining locations. There are plenty of choices around the city.

Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Harrisburg, according to TripAdvisor.

10. Cafe Fresco Center City

Address: 211 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

Reviews: 211

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

9. Gilligans Bar and Grill

Address: 987 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg

Reviews: 642

Rating: 4 out of 5

Website

8. The Melting Pot

Address: 3350 Paxton St, Harrisburg

Reviews: 261

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

7. Harvest Seasonal Grill – Harrisburg

Address: 2625 Brindle Dr, Harrisburg

Reviews: 578 reviews

Rating: 4 out of 5

Website

6. El Sol Mexican Restaurant

Address: 18 S 3rd St, Harrisburg

Reviews: 440

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

5. O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen

Address: 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg

Reviews: 518

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

4. Vino Italian Restaurant

Address: 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Reviews: 197

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Facebook Page

3. The Millworks

Address: 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg

Reviews: 601

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

2. Home 231

Address: 231 North St, Harrisburg

Reviews: 451

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Website

1. Gabriella Italian Ristorante