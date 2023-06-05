HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop Gainer has announced changes to clergy assignments on Monday, June 5. for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

As quoted from a release from the Diocese, the changes listed below will be taking place on Monday, June 26:

Reverend Jonathan P. Sawicki, from Director of the Office of Vocations, Harrisburg, and Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland

Reverend Steven J. Arena, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton

Reverend Joshua R. Weaver, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey and Chaplain, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg, to Director of the Office of Vocations, Harrisburg with residence at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Middletown

Reverend Kyle S. Sahd, from Pastor, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland, to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, York

Reverend Walter F. Guzman-Alvarez, from Pastor, Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish, Greencastle, and Saint Luke the Evangelist Mission, Mercersburg, to personal leave of absence

Reverend Augusty Valomchalil, Pastor, from an assignment in the Diocese of Owensboro, KY to Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish, Greencastle, and Saint Luke the Evangelist Mission, Mercersburg

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Modestus Ngwu, OP, Prior Provincial of the Province of Saint Joseph the Worker, Nigeria, and Ghana: Reverend Valentine T. Anyanwu, O.P. has been assigned chaplain, Maria Hall, Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Danville, and Chaplain, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

Reverend Peter K. Rettig, from Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown, and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, York

Reverend Jerome A. Kleponis, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg

Reverend Richard A. Groff, Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewistown, and Saint Jude Thaddeus Parish, Mifflintown

Reverend Kevin M. Key, Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey, and Chaplain, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg

Reverend Chiedozie F. Ononuju, Parochial Vicar, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle and Chaplain, Dickinson College, Carlisle

Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on many factors. The Diocese of Harrisburg reassigns both for several reasons, including requests from a clergy member, or an opening due to retirement or death, among others.