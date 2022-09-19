HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Turning guns into garden tools is the goal behind Swords to Plowshares. One of the faces behind the initiative is a retired bishop who is traveling around the country and made a stop in Harrisburg on Sunday.

Five Episcopal cathedrals took part in a call of action, advocacy, and prayer against gun violence. Among them was St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, where there was a special guest on Sunday.

Jim Curry is a blacksmithing bishop, taking his traveling forge on the road.

“We want safety in our communities. There are too many guns, too many guns unsafely stored, and we have a way to get them repurposed,” Curry, co-founder of Swords to Plowshares, said. “We’re not talking about changing laws as much as changing hearts, and we’re really interested in gun safety.”

Since 2017, Curry and Swords to Plowshares Northeast have repurposed guns in an effort to curb violence. “People who grab onto this idea the most are the survivors of gun violence and the families of people who have been killed because all of a sudden, that weapon which did such harm is now under their control,” Curry said.

People stopped by and joined in, banging and bending shotgun barrels.

“When I see this, it is almost like a therapy coming and seeing that it is not all for bad,” said Eva of Harrisburg.

Curry has a personal connection to the mission, as well. “I was in Sandy Hook working with the churches the day of the shootings in Sandy Hook. The shootings in Uvalde just bring that all back,” Curry said.

Curry is heading to Maine next and will be traveling through November with his mobile forge.