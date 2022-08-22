HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a death in the vicinity of Rowland Academy in Harrisburg, according to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with Harrisburg police.

Gautsch said there was a dead person found in a car near S. 19th and Derry streets Monday morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, Gautsch said, as no foul play has been detected.

School was not in session at the academy on Monday.