HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to a water main break, a portion of the city of Harrisburg is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to the city, the area affected is the 800 block of South 26th Street. This advisory is in effect until further notice and was caused by a water main break that occurred on Friday, Oct. 13.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Water has been restored and the pressure has been normalized, but the advisory will remain in effect. This is because a loss of positive water pressure may have caused contamination to enter the distribution through backflow by either back pressure or back siphonage

Capitol Region Water says that residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. The compnay says inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.