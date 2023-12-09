(WHTM) – Some mid-staters adopted new family members on Saturday.

The Humane Society Harrisburg Area took part in the Brandywine Valley

SPCA’s mega adoption event.

Lines formed in front of the shelter. For $35, people could adopt a new dog or cat, even small animals. Giving them homes for the holidays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Adam Lamb, CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA said, “Our goal is to clear out the shelter completely. For $35 you can get a fully vetted area that the Harrisburg Humane Society has put all the effort into.”

Davina Moore, who adopted a kitten said, “All animals need loving homes and there are so many of them that are just ready to go home and be adopted and get some love.”

The mega-adoption event continues tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Harrisburg Area Humane Society.

On Saturday, 70 dogs and cats found new homes.

A final tally from the event will come on Sunday.