HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – abc27 has an update on Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market devastated by a fire in July.

Crews are making progress on the temporary space for vendors.

The large tent is now up for the businesses that lost their booths.

Plumbing and electricity are the next things to install.

Tanis Monroy, executive director of the Broad Street Market said, “Inside we’re going to have 16 or 22 brick building vendors in.. up and running very soon very soon.”

Rebuilding the brick portion of the building will take a year or two.