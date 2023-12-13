HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Broad Street Market temporary tent is still not done, but the city is making progress thanks to a local union.

Members of the local carpenter’s union have been volunteering their time spending a few hours after their regular workday adding to the skeleton of the tent.

The union estimates that members have donated about $40,000 worth of work.

Matt Maisel, director of communications for the city of Harrisburg said, “They’re taking their time out of their day and other jobs that they were working on to come here, to do this so that Harrisburg and the vendors of the Broad Street Market brick building, whose lives were upended on July 10, can have something.”

The city is now accepting bids from contractors to do the electrical and plumbing work after a portion of the original Broad Street Market building burned earlier this year.