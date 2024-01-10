HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — abc27 has been reporting on the continued problems Broad Street Market Vendors in Harrisburg are facing and the delays in getting temporary rent for them. So is the city getting any help from the state?

Back in July, immediately after the brick building fire, Governor Josh Shapiro promised his administration would do everything it could to help the market and vendors rebuild.

abc27 checked in with the governor’s office, and they stated that in the weeks after the fire, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) worked to get vendors small business disaster loans from the federal government. At that time, officials said only one vendor expressed interest, which was not enough to get a loan program going

PEMA requested an extension from the federal government to try to get more vendors involved, but that request was denied.

At this time, the state is letting the city take the lead on rebuilding. They have a staffer who is in regular contact, and most recently the state helped facilitate PPL setting up basic lighting. But they need state lawmakers to act before that money can be distributed.

“We have the fresh food financing initiative, so that’s money that the governor proposed last February, it’s funded in the budget, but we need legislation to activate that, so that was one of the things we were hoping would happen before the legislature adjourned here. We intend to help them rebuild and get back in business, we love that market.,” Secretary of Dept. of Ag Russell Redding said.

Most recently, Broad Street market vendors have been dealing with a rent increase and many of them are expressing their frustrations regarding that.

On Wednesday night, the Broad Street Market Board will be having a meeting tonight open to the public and those vendors. abc27 will be there and provide coverage regarding the meeting.