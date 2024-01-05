HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Everyone hates when the rent goes up, and that is how the vendors at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market are feeling.

However, their rent is not the only thing vendors are upset about. They said the numbers the market board looked at when comparing other farmers’ markets rents are inaccurate. In some cases, they are right.

When the Broad Street Market Board of Directors decided to raise rents, vendors were shocked and angry.

“Everybody was a little bit astonished because it’s a 30-day notice,” said Hannah Ison, director of brewing operations at Zeroday Brewing Company.

Market leadership had been discussing it for a few months.

“They’re looking at market rates and just trying to make it more competitive,” executive director Tanis Monroy said.

Monroy brought rents at other markets in the Midstate to the board in December to compare.

“We looked at the rates across the board, the other markets and just saw that, you know, ours was the lowest,” he said.

Vendors allege those numbers were inflated.

“A lot of us vend in other markets, so it’s pretty easy to kind of fact check those numbers,” Ison said.

In the board’s December meeting minutes, Lancaster Central Market’s rent is listed at $36.75 per square foot with a monthly $25 parking fee. Central Market’s executive director said rent is actually higher at $38.61 per square foot per year, but they do not charge everyone for parking.

Other numbers were inflated. Board minutes put the Carlisle Country Farmers Market rent at $5.50. Carlisle Market said it is actually $2. At Hershey, which board minutes listed as $25.15, market staff there confirmed rent is just $6.75.

“We are asking the board to do a comprehensive review of the numbers that were presented to them,” Ison said.

It is true, vendors said, that rent is low at Broad Street Market. That comes with some qualifications.

“We understand that our rent is low, but these are extremely old buildings, so the amenities are very different than these other markets,” Ison said.

Even with the nearly 100 percent rent increase, but vendors said if the board is going to compare, they should get the numbers right.

“If we’re just talking baseline numbers, we want those numbers to actually be accurate ,” Ison said.

abc27 reached out to Monroy to find out more about where the board’s numbers came from but has not yet heard back.