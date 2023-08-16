HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Broad Street Market vendors will be getting an update on the city’s short-term plans for a temporary structure after a fire destroyed part of the market’s building a month ago.

The city will be meeting with business owners on Wednesday afternoon to share the proposed layout of the proposed temporary structure.

Since the fire last month, the city has shared some details of its plan. The city is planning on a temporary structure on a grass lot at 3rd and Verbeke Streets. That lot is owned by Joshy Kessler, who also owns Millworks, the is offering that property for the city and vendors to use while the market gets rebuilt. That process can take more than two years.

The structure will have H-VAC, running water, and sewer, and the city is working on getting the vendors getting everything they need.

It will be a much smaller space, around 5,000 square feet, but vendors have told us they are excited to see the plans. The structure will cost $250,000. City spokesperson Matt Maisel tells abc27 that the money has been set asaid and the city is cleared to buy it.

At this time, the city is aiming to have the structure ready around labor day.