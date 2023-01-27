SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A burning vehicle struck a home in Swatara Township during a police response on Friday morning.

According to Swatara Township Police, officers responded to a two vehicle accident on the 900 block of S. 29th Street. One of the vehicles was on fire with the flames beginning to spread toward the second vehicle.

Police say in an attempt to save the unburned vehicle, they moved it away from the burning vehicle. In doing so, police say the burning vehicle began to roll away from the scene and went into a nearby residence.

The burning vehicle struck the home, which caused the structure to catch fire.

Police say the burning vehicle was not in park when they moved the other vehicle.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is handling the investigation. abc27 has requested additional information from Swatara Township regarding the incident.