HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water’s Board of Directors voted on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to approve the 2023 budget and rates during a special meeting.

According to the company, the board approved a roughly $2.55 per month increase in wastewater rates for a standard residential property in the city. The company has also stated that there will be no change to the drinking water rates or the stormwater fee.

“It’s a testament to our leadership that we’ve been able to keep rates predictable this year,” explains Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “Even through inflation and supply chain issues, we are focused on finding equitable and responsible ways to repair the aging infrastructure, both seen and unseen. Our plan commits $58 million to capital projects aimed at reducing combined sewer overflows, addressing localized flooding and runoff, and meeting all state and federal clean water requirements. This also comes at a time in which we have doubled the investment in our Customer Assistance Program.”

For more information about drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater budgets and rates, click here.

The average Harrisburg customer consumes approximately 45,000 gallons of water annually.