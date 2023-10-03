HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The capitol fountain is going pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a reminder to women to get a mammogram. When detected at its earliest stages the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is over 90%.

“We are all on the front lines of this battle and we all play a role and we all have a responsibility that when we go under that dome that we put our political affiliations aside, put our heads together, get with the experts and save lives,” State House Speaker Joanna McClinton said.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition says every day 38 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Commonwealth.