HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.

The car had sat in the river near City Island after it apparently entered the Susquehanna near the Walnut Street Bridge. The driver survived, but some worried that the lingering vehicle might cause an accident with a boat or jetski or pose an environmental hazard.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On Wednesday morning, folks from HJ Towing floated the car over to the riverbank and pulled it out.

“We had retrieved a couple other vehicles from water situations like this, but this was definitely the most extensive,” said Heidi Richcreek from HJ Towing & Recovery.

“We had to extend as far out as possibly we could, and attached it to the car. We had two guys get in the water out there, and they could still stand,” Richcreek explained. Then they “slowly wedged the vehicle in, out around — of course — the docks, and brought it to the closest bank.”

Finally, they lifted the vehicle up with a crane and put it onto a truck to be driven away.