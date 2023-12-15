HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The rebuilding of Broad Street Market’s brick building hasn’t started yet but it just got a big check.

Cargill has a facility in Camp Hill and on Friday it donated $10,000 to the market. Cargill says farmers markets like Broad Street are a big part of its industry.

“It’s a great icon for Harrisburg, this is a staple for Harrisburg and we think it’s really important just to bring this back,” GM of Cargill Aaron Humes said.

“So this just shows how much the community cares about the market and how much they want to see it continue, not just for next year, but for years to come,” executive director for the Broad Street Market Tanis Monroy said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Right now several brick building vendors are set up in the stone building.