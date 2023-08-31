DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In Dauphin County a ceremony of remembrance is being held today until 3 p.m. at the capital to memorialize lives lost due to overdose or substance use.

The event will commemorate “International Overdose Awareness Day” which is a global event and annual campaign to end overdose.

The event is also to remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the drug overdose death rate in Pennsylvania is 43.2 (per 100,000) and the number of deaths due to overdoses in 2022 was around 5,449.

From January 2018 until July 2023 there have been 52,570 emergency room visits due to opioid overdoses.

According to the Pennsylvania data website, the following is an estimate of how many individuals have Drug Use Disorder:

Adams County 1,346 Cumberland County 3,379 Dauphin County 5,920 Franklin County 1,286 Juniata County N/A Lancaster County 8,821 Lebanon County 2,601 Mifflin County N/A Perry County 987 York County 12,080

From 2012 to 2022 it is estimated that 44,530 individuals died from accidental or undetermined drug overdoses.

The number of accidental or undetermined drug overdoses decreased in 2022 (5,044) from 2021 (5,352.)

According to the Attorney General’s website, in 2021, around 5,168 individuals died from overdoses.

Symptoms and health effects that occur from prolonged use of opioids are: