HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New technology that will confirm the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information will be used by Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport.

These CAT units will be used by TSA officers at the security checkpoint at HIA.

The TSA has a total of five CAT units in use at the airport and 2,000 CAT units deployed at 220 airports nationwide.

“The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” says Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”

With this new technology, when a traveler hands their ID to a TSA officer, the officer will place it in the CAT unit. The CAT unit will scan the ID and inform the TSA officer whether the ID is valid.

If you are traveling and don’t have your boarding pass, the CAT unit will verify your status and flight for that day.

Even though you won’t need your boarding pass, you will still need to check in with the airline in advance, as well as bring your boarding pass to the gate agent to show the airline representative before you board your flight.

CAT units will authenticate more than 2,500 different types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses, and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.