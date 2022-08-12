SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating a Thursday night incident in which two children were shot, police report.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street in Swatara Township shortly before midnight on Aug. 11 for a report of shots fired.

Multiple shots were fired into the home from the vicinity of the street, the Swatara Township Police Department reports. Police say a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were hit by the gunfire.

The children were seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Police believe this was a targeted attack but the children who were shot were not the intended target.

Swatara officers and detectives are interviewing adult witnesses who were home during the incident. They are also looking for more information on the shooting and are asking anyone who has a camera nearby to contact them.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Corkle via phone at 717-564-2550 or via email at pcorkle@swatarapolice.org.