HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf held the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir performed during the ceremony to celebrate the lighting of the 20-foot-tall tree from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. The tree is decorated with more than 900 LED lights and more than 700 handmade ornaments.

The ornaments were donated by students and seniors throughout the commonwealth coordinated by Pre-K for PA and the Department of Aging, according to the governor’s office.

Ornaments were made by seniors from around the state, according to the Department of Aging, and were submitted by locations including Big Spring Senior Center and Schaner Senior Center in Cumberland County; the Franklin County Area Agency on Aging; Millersville Senior Center in Lancaster County; Myerstown Senior Community Center in Lebanon County; the Mifflin-Juniata County Area Agency on Aging; Central Perry Community Senior Citizens Center in Perry County; and South Central York County Senior Center and Windy Hill Senior Center in York County.

“Each year, this ceremony reminds me of the common bonds we share across humanity,” said Gov. Wolf. “During this holiday season, let us celebrate and strengthen those bonds by reaching out to those in need, by sharing what we have with others, and by extending our kindness beyond our friends and families to strangers and acquaintances who we know to be different than us.“

This will be the last tree lighting overseen by Gov. Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf, as Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is set to take office.

While the tone in the Capitol was festive during the ceremony on Monday, conflict is still lingering in Harrisburg as control of the House remains a toss-up after the midterm election. The seats are split 101-101, with one special election still to come for the seat of late Rep. Tony DeLuca, a Democrat from Allegheny County.

In addition to the tree in the Rotunda, there is also a 20-foot tree from Crystal Spring Tree Farm outside on the Capitol steps. The tree inside the Capitol is lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the tree outside is lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 6, according to the governor’s office.