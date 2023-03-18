HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continued today as people packed downtown Harrisburg for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

The parade featured bands, fire trucks and festive floats, Irish dance groups, and other local organizations.

“I think having this parade is awesome because any excuse nowadays to get together as a community is always a great one. Especially with the feeling that this parade brings, it’s just a celebration of what’s to come, spring, summer soon so it’s just a really nice parade to have,” Bitsy McCann said.

Before the parade, there was a four-mile Lucky Charm race to kick off the celebrations.