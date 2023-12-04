HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has created a webpage to share updates on the Broad Street Market rebuild and temporary tent.

Progress on the tent- which will hold house vendors who lost their space during the July fire- has been delayed for months.

The city says the delay is due to supply chain issues and contractor availability.

Community members can use the new webpage to find the answers to frequently asked questions and to submit questions of their own.

