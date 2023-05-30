HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A recent tragedy at a Harrisburg park has the community taking a new look at how the city’s parks are holding up.

13 million dollars in grant money is available to do just that. Some city property includes the 7th and Radnor baseball park.

“I’ve looked at it from all the different perspectives,” said Bob Reider, an umpire for Central PA, a retired player and coach that first played on that field.

He met with abc27 to talk about what he thinks needs to be done.

“I looked at it from, as a player over the years, I looked at it as a coach, when your coaching young men or managing a baseball team and then looking at it over the years as an umpire,” Reider said.

“It takes more than just a couple of baselines to keep a field, to play ball,” said Reider.

City communications director Matt Maisel says this has been an ongoing project for the city and has been gathering public comment since April.

He tells abc27 that some of those recommendations include:

“Adding additional seating and bleachers; providing more shade; sprinklers, better fencing; bathrooms; water fountains; lockers; cookout grills; video game and board game areas; security cameras; fitness areas; lights; more police and park ranger presence; computers.

Other design improvement requests include more lights, charging ports, more sidewalks and walkways for people who ride bikes and other small transportation, repaired backboards and nets, and more cameras and obstacle courses. Some people suggested bike racks, more trash cans, and toddler-accessible areas.

New feature requests include art sketches, park murals, finger painting, bubble stations, and places for kickball.

Dugouts have not been specifically mentioned but are 100% under consideration.“

To add your recommendations, use your phone to scan the QR code below.