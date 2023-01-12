HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg’s redevelopment authority were at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices.

The city is removing everything around the bridge next Thursday, Jan. 19. They’re asking over 50 people to be out by then.

According to the city, there’s a rat infestation as a result of accumulating trash and food waste, making it unsafe for sanitation workers to go in and clean.

Police have also reported a spike in violent crime.

City officials have said that this is a “last resort” and that they are working to help people living in the encampment with resources so that they can move out by the required date.

With shelters at high capacity, people in the encampment don’t think that the weeks’ notice is enough time to relocate.

“They couldn’t find anything in the 5 or 6 years, what makes them think that they’re going to find something in a week? It’s not physically possible,” said Rebecca Grady, a former resident of the encampment.

Matt Maisel, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisburg, spoke out about the ddecision.

“Unfortunately, in order to clean up the full space, everyone currently residing there must leave. This is gut wrenching. Nobody wants to do this, but it has to be done for the safety of everyone involved,” said Maisel.

According to officials, none of the overnight shelters in Dauphin County are currently at capacity.

Officials have also stated that more than half of the people in the encampment are not actually homeless and that they have places to go.