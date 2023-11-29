HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A closed-door meeting between city leaders and local parents is underway.

It’s about violence in Harrisburg and the parent task force will be there. It was created in response to a shooter earlier this month that injured three children.

Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel says the meeting is closed to the media to allow parents to speak freely.

“This is something where we don’t want cameras in there where parents might feel uneasy to say something,” said Maisel “When it comes to being able to talk about sensitive issues, we want to be able to give them as safe a space as possible.”

Maisel says the goal is to give parents an open space to express their concerns and talk about how they’re feeling.