HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s groundbreaking for bethel village, a new affordable housing building for senior citizens in Harrisburg.

“There are a number of things that are already contacted me they want to actually write reside here and so we’re really excited about this,” Pastor of Bethel AME church Ouemonde Brangman said.

The new building will have 49 units for seniors ages 62 and older and include apartments for people with disabilities. It will also have a library and community room.

“It is a big problem because a lot of our seniors are out there trying to find some accommodations where they can live comfortably and they can’t do that everywhere but this is a great site it’s close to the capitol it’s close to the broad street market,” Brangman said.

The $19 million building will sit on the corner of Sixth and Herr Streets, just two blocks from the state capitol. Offering seniors a vibrant living environment.

“6th St. as you know has been a corridor for African American business for a number of years just a blessing to be able to continue with so many great partners and so many great developments that will be able to help the citizens,” Co-Founder of RB Development Ryan Sanders said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.