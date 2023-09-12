HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The temporary space for the Broad Street Market vendors affected by the fire is quickly taking shape in Harrisburg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 5,000-square-foot tent right near the market will be the home of vendors who were in the building destroyed by fire in July.

The skeleton of the tent is in place and utilities will start to be hooked up next week. In a week or two, the vendors will be able to move in.

The rear of the second building closest to 6th Street was damaged by fire but the other half of the market was able to be saved thanks to quick action from firefighters.

Located along Third and Sixth Streets in the city, the market was founded in 1860 and is the oldest continuously operated markethouse in the United States.

In 1974, the market was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1979, the market was owned by the city of Harrisburg, and in 1996, they completely renovated the market, investing 2.5 million in its refurbishment. Another yet smaller improvement plan was implemented and was focused on renovating the stone building of the market.