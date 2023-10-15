HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A couple that lived in Harrisburg for years has family and friends in Israel.

“I grew up with missiles over my head and got into shelters and random terror attacks, but not this,” said Anat Beck.

Anat was born and raised in Israel, her entire family still lives there.

“My immediate family is safe. They’re going in and out of shelters because unfortunately, for a week now, Israel is still under missile attack. My young nephews and nieces have not gone to school. They actually have not even stepped outside.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anat met her husband Avi Beck in Israel, but he grew up right here in Harrisburg.

However, he has some family that lives in Israel.



“We’ve been in contact with them and fortunately they seem to be safe. However, we also have had family members who have been called up into the reserves. We did have some cousins who were very close to Gaza, but they happened to be vacationing in Jerusalem at the time of the initial attacks,” said Avi Beck.

The Becks lived in Harrisburg for 8 years, starting a family here with two kids.

“Even my kids experienced death. Ellen and Michael grew up in Harrisburg and they went to summer camps in the Poconos. And unfortunately, one of their camp counselors is a fallen soldier. He fell in battle. Other counselors are currently on active duty. We don’t know where they are. They’ve also lost friends. One of their friends is a hostage that was taken in Gaza.”

Anat says the images she sees are something we haven’t seen since the Holocaust.



“I’ll be honest with you. That’s why I can’t sleep. The images that I saw as a mother, it shook me to my core. I wanted to throw up…I want those kids back. When I see so many kids there are held hostage. I just I can’t breathe,” said Anat.

