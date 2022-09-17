CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed.

No word on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

There is also a crash on the eastbound side of the road.

PennDOT has said there is a multi-vehicle crash on US 322 eastbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive