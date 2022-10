HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.

There is also another crash on PA 230 westbound between Kelker Street and the end of PA 230. All lanes are closed at this time.

No word on injuries or when the lanes will reopen at this time.