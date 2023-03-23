HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to become jammed on the south bridge on Interstate 83 southbound in Harrisburg.

PennDOT states that there is a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 south zero miles south of exit 43, which is the Capitol and 2nd Street Exit. There is a lane restriction.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, there was a crash at mile marker 43 and one of the vehicles involved caught fire. Traffic is getting around the incident on the right shoulder.

Schreffler states that crews are not sure at this time if all of the southbound lanes will be closed down at some point due to the crash

Cameras show that one lane of traffic is open, but it is still causing delays at this time.

No word on when the road will fully reopen or if there are any injuries.