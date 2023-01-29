HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area.

When units arrived, they found that part of a fortified encampment area was burning. Crews were able to get the fire under control in around 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported because of the fire.

The City of Harrisburg performed a major clean-up and extermination effort under the Mulberry Street Bridge during the week of Jan. 24. The city has called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation, and they gave residents a week to leave.

The city extended that deadline to Sunday, Jan 22 due to weather concerns, but some remained at the encampment. It’s not known how many remained at the time of the fire.

City officials are working with nonprofit partners to convince those people to move and help relocate them before the clean-up effort starts.