HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries after a house fire in Harrisburg Monday evening.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire posted on Facebook that crews were called to the 2300 Block of Berryhill Street for reports of a house fire with entrapment 6:20 p.m.

Photo of Berryhill fire

Photo of Berryhill fire

Photo of Berryhill fire

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to fire officials at the scene, the fire happened in an upstairs front bedroom where the person was trapped, but they were rescued by crews. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment to their life-threatening injuries.

“New Year’s Day with having to pull a victim out of a fire is not a good start to the year and we certainly hope the year gets better as opposed to worse as we go forward here,” said Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

The house was saved by crews and only suffered damage to the upstairs, officials said. The cause of the fire is unknown, a State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes and there were 19 firefighters that helped out at the scene.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline wants to remind everyone to make sure your smoke alarms are working. If you don’t have smoke alarms, Enterline says you can call the fire department and they will come install smoke alarms for free.