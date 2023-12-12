HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Three Midstate counties are joining forces to better help with the mental health crisis. Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties announced plans to open an emergency walk-in behavioral health crisis center and mobile crisis response unit.

Donald Kunst, executive director of Susquehanna Township EMS, sees a lot of patients, many struggling with mental health.

“We do not have much to offer to a patient other than transport to a facility knowing that often those facilities are very busy, limited beds,” said Kunst.

A new partnership between Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties aims to alleviate some of that pressure. The new center, operated by Connections Health Solutions, will be along S. Cameron Street in Harrisburg. Once complete, it will provide 24/7 care to adults and children regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

“If you don’t have insurance currently, what exists is the county mental health systems offset those expenses so we all receive county mental health based dollars, and that’s what helps provide the payment for people who do not have insurance,” said Annie Strite, Cumberland and Perry mental health, intellectual and developmental director.

The center will accept both voluntary and involuntary behavioral health admissions.

“National statistics show that if people receive the services they need promptly, it will reduce the amount of inpatient psychiatric need,” said Strike.

“Residents will be able to get the fastest care in the least restrictive setting by providing immediate access to care and connecting people to benefits and community resources,” said Gary Eichelberger, Cumberland County commissioner.

Louis Bianco has been living with bipolar disorder for 25 years and is familiar with hospital stays. He says centers like the one coming to Harrisburg can only help.

“We’re here now and it’s happening now, and I couldn’t be more happy about it,” said Bianco.

Constructions and renovations will begin in early 2024. The center is expected to open at the end of next year.