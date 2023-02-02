HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?

The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.

According to Russell, the former CVS property was sold to Harristown Enterprises and their partner, Select Capital Commercial Properties.

According to Harristown Enterprises’ Manager of Community Development & Events Julie Shade, plans for this large property are currently in the making.

“We are working on plans for the redevelopment of the property to further enhance the downtown area,” Shade said in an email.

Shade went on to say that Harristown Enterprises cannot currently provide any additional information on the redevelopment plans for the Market St. property.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.