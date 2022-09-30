HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Children and Youth Services (CYS) is hoping to inspire college students to pursue a career in social services.

Dauphin County Judge McNally and CYS administrator Marissa McClellan visited Penn State Harrisburg to speak with students about internship and career opportunities in Dauphin County CYS. This comes after a statewide staffing shortage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

However, those leading the talks say they are inspired by the number of students who are interested in a career in social services and want to make a difference.

“It’s energizing to see so young people come out and want to make an impression. Want to make a statement. Want to do some good in the world and they’re coming to find out how to do that. It’s inspiring I’m a big optimist and tonight, you know it just filled me with a lot of joy to see all these young people that want to do some good here at Penn State Harrisburg,” Dauphin County CYS administrator said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who work in social service say the staff shortage was especially amplified by the pandemic.